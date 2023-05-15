The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards with P&O Cruises took place on Sunday night (May 14), with many famous faces receiving the coveted golden trophy. Celebrities hit the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with proceedings hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

A raft of celebrities joined the two comedians on stage including Catherine Tate, Dame Harriet Walter, Dannii Minogue and Danny Dyer. Broadcaster and creator of Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg, completed Sunday’s hosting line-up in a new backstage position, interviewing stars as they came off stage as part of the BBC’s coverage of the event.

While the BAFTA TV Awards decide who is the best on the box, fashion is also a key part of the ceremony. Stars including Zara McDermott and Billie Piper stepped out in stunning outfits to see who was awarded the likes of Best Leading Actress and Best Entertainment Programme.

But who was the best dressed at this year’s Baftas? Here’s everything you need to know

BAFTA TV Awards 2023 - Full list of best dressed stars

Zara McDermott

Love Island star-turned-TV presenter Zara McDermott wore a gorgeous gold gown to this year’s Baftas. She styled the metallic pleated dress with strappy heels and a glowy make-up look.

Zara McDermott and Billie Piper at the BAFTAs

Billie Piper

Actress Billie Piper wowed fans at this year’s Baftas with a futuristic sparkly blue jumpsuit. The I Hate Suzie star paired the look with matching gloves and shoe covers.

Tess Daly

Tess Daly at the BAFTAs

Tess Daly wore a show-stopping sparkly number to this year’s Baftas. While no stranger to a bit of glitz and glam, Daly sported a golden gown, styling her signature blonde locks with a chic Hollywood waves look

Claudia Winkleman

Claudia Winkleman at the BAFTAs

Claudia Winkleman, known for her presenting roles and iconic block fringe, wore a stunning black tuxedo with the word ‘faithful’ on the back to this year’s TV awards. She paired The Traitors-inspired look with white pointy heels, gold jewellery and a red lipstick.

Joel Dommett

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper at the BAFTAs

Joel Dommett was joined by pregnant partner Hannah Cooper on this year’s Bafta red carpet. The presenter wore a black tuxedo, paired with a bowtie, while Hannah sported a stunning off-the-shoulder gold dress.

Layton Williams

Layton Williams at the BAFTAs

