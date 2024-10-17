Bah Humbug! Half of Brits dread their work Christmas parties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Despite it being the season to be jolly, half of Brits are dreading their Christmas Do’s this year, according to new research from Britain's biggest craft brewer, BrewDog.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over half of Brits (51%) admitted they feel obligated to participate when quizzed on their Christmas party preferences, with over a quarter (31%) also admitting the most important factor to get them to attend their work party is that all expenses are paid. BrewDog is spreading some early festive cheer, by offering businesses the chance to win a £300 bar tab if they book their Christmas Party at their local BrewDog bar before Friday 18th October.

There’s a bar tab to be won in every city with a BrewDog bar, offering colleagues the chance to enjoy an epic selection of fresh beers, wines and spirits, all on the house this festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Carrol, Chief Marketing Officer, at BrewDog, comments: “The office Christmas party is something Brits look forward to each year - the chance to switch off and let your hair down with your colleagues. At BrewDog, we want to help fuel Christmas parties up and down the country by helping to fund those much-needed office party drinks - and there’ll be a winner in every BrewDog bar city.

BrewDog Christmas

“We’re giving offices the chance to win a £300 bar tab at their local BrewDog bar to really get the party started. So gather the office crew and make that festive booking today!”

Bookings must be made on the BrewDog website and must be made for 6 or more people. Winners will be chosen at random on Monday 21st October.

BrewDog is also offering an incredible festive menu for all parties and celebrations, including the ultimate Christmas buffet (think festive sliders, wings, pigs in blankets, loaded fries, and cheesecake), sourdough pizzas and festive hot dogs, or a classic three-course menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and to be in with the chance of winning the bar tab, please visit: drink.brewdog.com/uk/Win-Xmas-Drinks. For Christmas bookings, please visit: drink.brewdog.com/uk/bookings/christmas.