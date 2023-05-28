Thirty Seconds To Mars have been forced to postpone their first UK show in four years. The Los Angeles rock band were supposed to perform at BBC Radio 1s Big Weekend on Saturday (May 27) before technical difficulties stood in their way.

BBC Radio 1 confirmed the news in a statement from the radio station’s official Twitter account. It said: “Unfortunately Thirty Seconds To Mars have been unable to perform today due to technical difficulties.

“Everyone associated with the band and Radio 1 has done everything they can to resolve the issues but it just wasn’t possible today. We’ll update soon with any further news.”

At this stage, fans were unsure whether the band would appear at the festival at all. However, news came through some time later to put an end to speculation.

When will Thirty Seconds To Mars play?

BBC Radio 1 soon updated disappointed fans by confirming Thirty Seconds To Mars will perform on Sunday (March 28) instead. While this was welcome news for weekend ticket holders, it means those only booked to attend on Saturday will miss out on the group’s highly anticipated appearance on UK soil.

BBC Radio 1 released the following statement on Twitter: “We are delighted to be able to announce that after huge efforts by the band, @30SECONDSTOMARS will be playing the Radio 1 Future Sounds stage at #BigWeekend in Dundee, tomorrow (Sunday) at 11:45!