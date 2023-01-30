Beast from the East 2023: Met Office reacts to weather reports polar vortex to hit UK

The Met Office has responded to reports that a ‘Beast from the East’ style weather front is set to hit the UK. This comes around a week after a warning from the Met Office that a polar vortex could lead to freezing temperatures throughout the UK in February.

The update from the Met Office dismisses chances of a repeat of the conditions created by the Beast from the East in 2018. The fresh news from the Met Office is that the expected weakening of the vortex is unlikely to materialise.

A polar vortex is a circulation of winds high up in the stratosphere and mainly occur in winter. It was the weakening of this vortex which is known to have caused the infamous ‘Beast from the East’ back in 2018.

In a blog post , the Met Office said: "Well, a sudden stratospheric warming is underway, but only a minor one. The warming is expected to peak towards the end of January. The strong westerly winds high over the Arctic, called the stratospheric polar vortex, have weakened and the vortex is partially collapsing.

"However, the polar vortex has been unusually strong so far this year and although there has been a minor SSW, the winds are expected to rebound quickly, recovering to speeds around normal for the time of year."

The Met Office went on to say that the weather is likely to be unsettled in the coming weeks. Amongst the weather are cold spells for many and potentially lots of rain.

They said: “Changeable weather is likely to continue through to the second half of the month bringing rainfall, heavy at times, again to the north and west. The south and east are expected to see some drier and brighter periods with some lighter rain.