A 16 year old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting three people at a £41,000-a-year private school this morning (June 9). It is thought that the victims have sustained multiple serious injuries, and have been taken to hospital following the attack at Blundell’s School in Tiverton, Devon.

Devon and Cornwall police confirmed they were called at around 1am on Friday 9 June to a building on the school site. A 16-year-old boy from Tiverton has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.

Superintendent Antony Hart, Local Policing Commander said: “This is a very traumatic incident for those involved and the wider school community and we will continue to work closely with the school, providing support to those involved.

“At this time it is understood that all parties involved are linked to the school. I am keen to reassure the community that there is no wider risk, and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“Throughout the day we will continue with searches and enquiries in the vicinity of the school while we are in the early stage of our investigation.”

