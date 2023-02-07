BRIT Awards 2023: How to watch on ITV, what time it starts, full list of nominations - how to get tickets
The BRIT Awards returns to ITV this weekend where you can expect controversy, memorable performances, and a fair few drunk celebrities. Mo Gilligan will host the show yet again from the O2 Arena in London.
Harry Styles and Wet Leg scored four nominations each while Stormzy, The 1975, Cat Burns and Fred again… are also in the running to win big with three nods each. The ceremony will take place on a weekend for the first time ever.
When the nominations for the awards show were announced, the BRITS faced backlash over its failure to recognise any women for artist of the year. The BRITS decided to favour a genderless category for best artist of the year but the shortlist ended up being more gender-limited than before.
A Brits spokesperson admitted the outcome was “disappointing” but that 2022 "saw fewer high-profile women artists in cycle with major releases”. Here’s everything you need to know about the BRIT Awards and how to watch it on TV.
When is the BRIT Awards 2023?
This year’s BRIT Awards show will be broadcast from 8.30pm on Saturday, 11 February.
BRIT Awards 2023 tickets
General sale tickets for BRIT Awards 2023 have sold out but there are still terrace tickets available at the AXS website.
What channel is the BRIT Awards 2023
The BRIT Awards 2023 will air on ITV1 at 8.30pm on Saturday, 11 February. You can follow it live or catch-up after it airs by visiting the ITVX website.
Full list of BRIT Awards 2023 nominees
Album of the Year
- The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
- Fred Again... - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)
- Harry Styles - Harry’s House
- Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
- Central Cee
- Fred Again
- George Ezra
- Harry Styles
- Stormzy
Best group
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Nova Twins
- Wet Leg
Song of the Year
- Aitch and Ashanti - Baby
- Cat Burns - Go
- Dave - Starlight
- Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas
- Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
- George Ezra - Green Green Grass
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
- LF System - Afraid to Feel
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best international artist
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Best international group
- Blackpink
- Drake & 21 Savage
- First Aid Kit
- Fontaines DC
- Gabriels
International song of the Year
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
- Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
- Encanto cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
- Gayle - ABCDEFU
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?
- OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best new artist
- Kojey Radical
- Rina Sawayama
- Sam Ryder
- Mimi Webb
- Wet Leg
Rising Star
- Flo - winners
- Cat Burns
- Nia Archives
Best alternative / rock
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Nova Twins
- Tom Grennan
- Wet Leg
Best dance
- Becky Hill
- Bonobo
- Calvin Harris
- Eliza Rose
- Fred Again
Best hip-hop / rap / grime
- Aitch
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Loyle Carner
- Stormzy
Pop / R&B
- Cat Burns
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Sam Smith