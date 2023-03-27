Britain’s ‘wonkiest pub’ could close after 192 years as ‘drunk’ building put up for sale

The UK’s ‘wonkiest’ pub - known for looking like it’s had too many pints - has recently been listed and locals fear it could be gone for good. The historic 18th century pub was originally constructed as a farmhouse in 1765 but converted to a pub in 1830.

The Pisa of the pub world is located in the West Midlands and has become a tourist attraction with people flocking to see how one side is 4ft (1.2m) lower than the other. However, visits could soon be off the cards if the bar is unable to secure a seller.

The Crooked House has been put up for sale by pub and hotel chain Marston’s Brewery. The company revealed the wonky pub would be part of many estates going on the market.

Derrick McConell, 64, a local and loyal Crooked House customer, said the venue had struggled to get back on its feet following the pandemic. He added: “It’s a brilliant pub but it’s had its issues like most despite it being such a unique place.

