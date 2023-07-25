News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

British man, 42, drowns after disappearing under water during swim with friends in Cyprus

A British man has tragically died during a swim with friends while in Cyprus.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:21 BST

The British man, 42, was pulled unconscious from the seafloor by friends after slipping beneath the surface, sparking a frantic search to find him, according to local media. The incident took place in the Finikoudes area in Larnaca on Monday (July 24).

Minutes after the unnamed man disappeared from view, his friends found him lifeless on the seabed and brought him to shore. He was given first aid at the scene, but was sadly unresponsive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to police, the man was a resident of the nearby village Mazotos. After being pulled ashore, he was taken to the Larnaca general hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy has been scheduled for today, Tuesday, July 25, to establish a cause of death. Finikoudes Beach is one of the most famous beaches in southern Cyprus and is renowned for its famous promenade.

Most Popular

    The popular tourist destination is well known for its beautiful, sandy beach and for its vibrant atmosphere, as well as a number of bars, cafes and water sports activities on offer.

    Finikoudes beach, Cyprus Finikoudes beach, Cyprus
    Finikoudes beach, Cyprus

    The temperature reached 40 degrees Celsius in Larnaca yesterday, as Europe grapples with a savage heatwave.

    Related topics:CyprusPoliceHospital