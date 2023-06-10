Friends have paid tribute to a British man who died in a scooter crash while on holiday in Turkey. Kyle Barrow, 27, from Manchester, lost his life in the crash in Manavgat, Antalya on Turkey's southern coast.

It is reported that Kyle, referred to as Keezy, was on his way from the beach to the town of Side to Kumkoy, when the crash took place. Despite being rushed to hospital after medics were called to the scene, his friend said Kyle 'passed away in his arms' on Wednesday.

Friends have described him as a "legend", and revealed matching tattoo tributes to remember his life. A GoFundMe has also been set-up to get Kyle's body back home and towards funeral costs.

A statement on the fundraising page said: "This Fund has been set up to donate towards (Bringing Kyle Home from From Antalya, Turkey and funeral costs) related to Kyles passing, Kyle Barrow (AKA Keezy) was a well known character by everyone that knew him and came into contact with.

"Unfortunately upon going on holiday for the first time abroad, Kyle had been involed in a tragic accident involving him and a truck, Kyle unfortunately lost his life, his family and friends now go into grieving in what is only the beginning of a long painful process, we ask that you keep your chin up in these trying times as he would of wanted everyone to be happy regardless."

The fund has raised nearly £700 of its £3,000 target. In a tribute one of Kyle's friends said: "It is with the heaviest heart imaginable that I have to tell you that Kyle was in an accident this afternoon and his life has sadly been lost. We are in Turkey and I'm doing my best to understand what I need to do next but will update everyone when I can.

"RIP my best friend for life, passed away in my arms... gone too soon... we will meet again one day boo boo... the memories will last forever."

Another friend said: "Absolutely no words... my heart hurts so much just as I know it does for everyone else. Love and support to everyone who is dealing with this right now family friends and loved ones and especially Cal Junior."