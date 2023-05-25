Car crashes into Downing Street gates - one person arrested
A car has crashed into the gates of Downing Street.
A car has crashed into the gates at Downing Street, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.
In a social media message posted at 4.47pm, the Met Police said: “At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall.
“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries.”
A video posted on social media showed a white car with its trunk open up against the tall e metal gates. The car appears to slow down before hitting the barrier, according to the BBC clip.
It has been reported that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Downing Street at the time of the incident, and left the building after the crash.