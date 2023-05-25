A car has crashed into the gates leading to the British government buildings on Downing Street

A car has crashed into the gates at Downing Street, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

In a social media message posted at 4.47pm, the Met Police said: “At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries.”

A video posted on social media showed a white car with its trunk open up against the tall e metal gates. The car appears to slow down before hitting the barrier, according to the BBC clip.

