Castleford Academy Trust pupils inspired by iconic local figures including Barbara Hepworth, Charlotte Brontë, and Simon Armitage in Yorkshire-themed showcase

Pupils from across the Castleford Academy Trust held their annual arts showcase in June, taking inspiration from local figures such as Barbara Hepworth, Charlotte Brontë, and Simon Armitage to create Yorkshire-themed poetry, catwalks, singing, visual art and physical theatre.

The Active Art Showcase, ‘Inspiring Yorkshire’, took place on June 27 and included pupils from Years 2, 5, 7, 9, and 10 from across the trust.

Performances included original collective poetry titled ‘What I Like About Yorkshire’, hip-hop-inspired catwalks which showcased Year 5 pupils’ textile artwork, and original descriptive writing and poetry performed by Year 9 and 10 pupils, for which two Year 7 pupils brought to life on stage.

The showcase, now in its third year, was watched by parents, carers, governors, and trustees.

George Panayiotou, CEO of Castleford Academy Trust, said: “The Active Arts Showcase is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity of our pupils.

“It is inspiring to see how our young pupils have embraced the theme of ‘Inspiring Yorkshire’ and captivated the audience through performance poetry, art work, catwalks, singing, narrative and physical theatre.

“This event not only highlights the importance of the arts in education but also demonstrates the power of collaboration and community within our trust.

“I am incredibly proud of every pupil and staff member who played a part in bringing this showcase to life.”

Becki Lewis, Director of Primary Education, said: “Over the past few months, the children in Year 2 and Year 5 across all the primary academies in our trust and several Year 7, 9 and 10 pupils in our secondary academies have been working hard as poets, authors, musicians, performers and artists to bring together our annual Castleford Academy Trust’s Active Arts Showcase.

“As part of Castleford Academy Trust, we pride ourselves on working collaboratively across the academies within the trust and we firmly believe in encouraging children to become involved in the arts to provide inspiration and harness talent and creativity.

“It was simply wonderful to see the children’s and staff’s hard work come together in our showcase.

“The children were confident in all their performances and really inspired the audience. What a wonderful event.”