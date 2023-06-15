News you can trust since 1852
Celebrity Masterchef 2023 line-up has been announced and features a star-studded crew including Love Island contestants, Strictly Come Dancing professionals and more.

By Daniel Mcneil
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read

The Celebrity MasterChef 2023 line-up has been revealed and it is shaping up to be one of the most star-studded series of the show. Twenty stars will all be vying to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

The competition will last for six weeks as celebrities undergo a number of challenges in a bid to be crowned champion of the BBC One cooking competition. British TV presenter Lisa Snowdon was crowned the winner of the 2022 version.

The first episode of each heat which contains five celebrities each will see the stars take on the returning Under The Cloche challenge, before creating a two-course dinner party menu of their design.

Other challenges, including Dinner Party Dish and Nostalgia Dish challenges will also be back. A new challenge will also be arriving in 2023, with the celebrities set to face a brand-new Celebrity Food Truck challenge.

    Celebrity Masterchef 2023 lineup

    BBCBBC
    BBC

    Dianne Buswell - Strictly Come Dancing professional

    Apl.de.ap - Black Eyed Peas founder

    Dani Dyer - Love Island star

    James Buckley - Actor (Inbetweeners, White Gold)

    Max George - The Wanted singer

    Michael Praed - Actor (Robin Hood)

    Mica Ven - Gogglebox

    Luca Bish - Love Island star

    Locksmith - Rudimental

    Richie Anderson - TV and Radio personality

    Dave Benson Phillips - Entertainer

    Terry Christian - Broadcaster

    Marcus Brigstocke - Comedian

    Shazia Mirza - Comedian

    Jamelia - Pop star

    Wynne Evans - Go.compare insurance adverts

    Amy Walsh - Emmerdale actress

    Cheryl Hole - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star

    Remi Burgz - Radio broadcaster

    Sam Fox - Former glamour model

