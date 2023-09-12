Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The start of the latest series of Celebrity Race Across The World has been postponed by the BBC following the Morocco earthquake. The first episode of the series was due to air on BBC One on Wednesday, September 13.

In a statement, the BBC said: “In light of the earthquake in Morocco we have taken the decision to postpone the first episode of Celebrity Race Across the World, which was filmed in Marrakesh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest BBC series is set to feature McFly drummer Harry Judd and his mother, broadcaster Alex Beresford and his father, singer Melanie Blatt and her mother and British racing driver Billy Monger and his sister.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this six-part series, the four celebrities and their racing partners will race to a finish line that’s thousands of miles away – without the use of air travel or any trappings of modern-day life. Stripped of all luxuries they will have to rely on their skills, cunning, ingenuity, and hard work in order to succeed.

Most Popular

Without the use of credit cards, smartphones or access to the internet and with just the cash equivalent of completing the route to their final destination by air, they will have to earn extra money along the way as well as call upon the kindness of strangers to help them progress.

Celebrity Race Across The World - is there a release date?