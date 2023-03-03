Britain’s cheapest supermarkets have been ranked according to the price of 43 popular groceries at eight of the biggest high street food stores. In order to find the best value store, the survey - conducted by Which? - analysed the prices of popular branded goods including bread and toothpaste.

Aldi has once again come out on top with Britain’s cheapest supermarket basket, beating rival discounter Lidl by £2.69. Of the ‘big four’ supermarkets, Sainsbury’s was the cheapest at £85.25 but the competition wasn’t far behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To calculate prices, Which? include special offers, but don’t count multibuys or loyalty scheme discounts. The list also calculates the price of branded products along with the shop’s own label.

The list is also an effective way to survey how prices are changing in line with inflation. In January 2023 food and drink inflation was at 15.9% overall across the eight supermarkets, compared to the same month a year earlier.

Most Popular

Here’s Which?’s list of cheapest supermarkets in the UK for February 2023.

List of the UK’s cheapest supermarkets and average basket price for February 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which? has analysed baskets of shopping from different stores to find the cheapest supermarket in Sheffield. Aldi came out as the cheapest, while Waitrose was the most expensive. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images.