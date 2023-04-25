The annual 2023 Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show will commemorate the life of late Queen Elizabeth ll, whilst celebrating the coronation and reign of King Charles III. Throughout her 70 year reign, Queen Elizabeth was a regular attendee at the annual flower show, along with other members of the royal family.

This year, the flower show will include ‘A Garden of Royal Reflection and Celebration’ designed by Dave Green. It will feature a plant palette of light pinks and white flowers and a topiary display depicting ‘Emma’, the Queen’s favourite fell pony. A plant palette of blues, purples and pinks will be featured to represent King Charles’ tastes.

Helena Pettit, RHS Director of Shows and Gardens, said: “Whilst there will be joyful celebration around the King’s Coronation at RHS Chelsea this year, the absence of our late Queen on the afternoon before we open will be profoundly felt by many. Her annual visit would lift the whole showground, so I hope our royal tributes will help keep those happy memories alive.”

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace bas the troops march past during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022. - Huge crowds converged on central London in bright sunshine on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee, in what could be the last major public event of her long reign. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

