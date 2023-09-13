A stunning three-storey house, lived in by Chris Evans, has hit the market - but prospective buyers will have to face living near Prince Andrew

A decadent and stylish three-storey house, lived in by ex-Top Gear presenter and Radio 1 DJ Chris Evans, has gone on the market for £4 million. The six bedroom property, which sits on the edge of Windsor Great Park, is the most immediate neighbour of Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge.

Situated on the affluent Bishopsgate Road, this Grade II-listed detached property is located two miles south of Windsor and half a mile down the road from the Duke of York’s gaff. The Georgian red brick house has been described by estate agents, Inigo, as ‘exquisite’ and its features ‘wonderfully preserved and restored’.

The entrance porch opens to a private hallway, with pine floorboards and a beautiful staircase ahead. The end of the hallway leads to a library with custom-built bookshelves and a fire place.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, there’s a dining room that connects through narrow French windows to the drawing room, and a well-lit kitchen which leads to the garden. On the first floor are two bedrooms and a shower room, and the capacious principal bedroom suite, which encompasses the whole west range of this floor.

The second floor is home to three further bedrooms and an additional bathroom. Externally, the gardens envelop the house and adding to an immediate feel of seclusion. View the property on the Zoopla website.

1 . Chris Evans’ old Georgian home hits the market for £4m Chris Evans’ old Georgian home hits the market for £4m Photo Sales

2 . The Gate House’s immediate neighbour is Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge The Gate House’s immediate neighbour is Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge Photo Sales

3 . The spectacular library with muted green walls and an open fire place The spectacular library with muted green walls and an open fire place Photo Sales