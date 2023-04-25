Coachella 2023: Where to see the festival’s best acts live in the UK - including Kaytranada and boygenius
Coachella’s stand-out stars can be found performing across the UK this year
For many in the UK, Coachella is seen as Glastonbury’s loud and obnoxious frenemy from across the pond. Nevermind how influencer-ridden and white girl-stricken the festival may appear - it’s an absolute fairground for musical talent.
Fortunately, many of Coachella’s best acts can be found on tour in the UK. Appearances closer to home mean, you can enjoy the range of talent the festival has to offer without stepping a foot outside the country.
Coachella’s stand-out stars can be found at festivals, arena shows and more intimate venues across the UK. Here’s where you can see the best acts live in the UK.
Coachella artists performing in the UK
Alex G
Alex G is visiting UK venues between May 27 & May 30. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.
Ashnikko
Ashnikko is visiting UK venues between July 7 & December 9. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK are performing atLondon’s BST Hyde Park festival on July 02, visit the Ticketmaster website to book tickets.
Blink 182
Blink 182 are visiting UK venues on their UK tour between September 1 & October 16. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.
Blondie
Blondie are visiting UK venues between June 15 & July 1. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.
boygenius
boygenius are visiting UK venues between August 20 & August 27. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.
Burna Boy
Burna Boy is performing at the capital’s London Stadium on June 03. Visit the Ticketmaster website to book tickets
Christine and the Queens
Christine and the Queens will be visiting UK venues between August 3 & September 8. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.
Erik Prydz
Erik Prydz is performing at Chelmsford’s Creamfields South on May 26 - 28. Visit the Ticketmaster website to book tickets.
Kaytranada
Kaytranada is visiting UK venues between June 10 & August 18. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.
Pusha T
Pusha T is visiting UK venues between May 16 & May 20. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.
Rae Sremmurd
Rae Sremmurd are visiting UK venues between May 4 & May 17. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.
The Chemical Brothers
The Chemical Brothers are visiting UK venues between June 15 & November 4. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.
Underworld
Underworld are performing at London’s Junction 2 Festival on July 21. Visit the Ticketmaster website to book tickets.
Yves Tumor
Yves Tumor is visiting UK venues between November 24 & November 26. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.
Wet Leg
Wet Leg is visiting UK venues between May 22 & August 15. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.
Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood is visiting UK venues between June 24 & November 14. Visit the Ticketmaster website for the full list of tour dates and to book tickets.
