“Combine your New Year resolution with fundraising”, urges charity.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children’s cancer charity Candlelighters is urging people with a challenge event on their New Year wish list to consider combining their run, epic hike or obstacle course, with fund-raising for the charity.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To spur on participants, they have issued a list of their main physical challenge events for 2025, many of which have an early bird discount of 50% on the price of participants’ tickets. More details are available on https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/products/events/.

Tom Robertshaw, Head of Fundraising at Candlelighters says: “In January, people naturally focus on what they’d like to achieve in the New Year. For lots of people, this often includes a physical challenge they’d like to set themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re reminding everyone that alongside the pride of fulfilling a challenge, they can also raise valuable funds for Candlelighters, an important children’s cancer charity. And, between now and March 1st, we’re offering an early bird ticket discount for many of our fundraising events. We simply ask that participants commit to raising a minimum amount for Candlelighters. This varies by event and starts with £100, up to £400 for some events.”

Raising funds for Candlelighters.

There is a wide choice of activities, from some of the largest and most challenging running events in the region, to thrilling obstacle courses. Participants can take on the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, the Total or Junior Warrior obstacle courses in Leeds, or the Great North Run in Newcastle. No matter the age or skill level, there is an event for everyone.

Tom explains: “Candlelighters provide vital emotional, practical and financial support for children and families faced with a childhood cancer diagnosis, across the Yorkshire region.”

He adds: “Candlelighters receive no government funding. We are able to provide a huge range of support to children and their families because of the people, communities and businesses that fundraise for, or donate to, the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it’s supporting patients on the wards in Leeds Children’s Hospital, or funding essential research to improve the lives of children diagnosed with cancer, the assistance offered by Candlelighters relies on fundraising.”

Candlelighters has published a list of their 2025 fundraising events, with more to be added soon.

Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon | Sunday 11th May 2025 | £25 until Midnight 1 March 2025 | Full Price £50.

Leeds Half Marathon | Sunday 11th May 2025 | £15 until Midnight 1 March 2025 | Full Price £30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New event: Leeds Mini & Junior Run | Sunday 15th June 2025. Leeds 10k | Sunday 15 June 2025 | £11 until Midnight 1st March 2025 | Full Price £22.

Junior Warrior | Saturday 21st June and Sunday 22nd June 2025 | £25 until Midnight 1 March 2025 | Full Price £30.

Total Warrior 6k | Saturday 21st June and Sunday 22nd June 2025 | £35 until Midnight 1 March 2025 | Full Price £60.

Total Warrior 12k | Saturday 21st June and Sunday 22nd June 2025 | £35 until Midnight 1 March 2025 | Full Price £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York 10k | Sunday 3rd August 2025 | £12 until Midnight 1 March 2025 | Full Price £24.

Great North Run | Sunday 7th September 2025 | £25 until Midnight 1 March 2025 | Full Price £49.

Yorkshire Marathon | Sunday 19th October 2025 | £25 until Midnight 1 March 2025 | Full Price £30.