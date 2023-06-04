Costa Coffee is making a major change to its loyalty scheme, and it means customers will have to spend more money to qualify for their free drink. The new requirement is said to be coming this summer.

Customers using the Costa app get one “bean” for every drink they purchase, or two “beans” when they bring a reusable cup. Once you have collected eight of the “beans” customers can claim a free drink from the menu.

However, that is all set to change as of August 1. From this summer the amount of “beans” you need to collect before getting your free drink is set to rise from eight to 10. Meaning customers need an extra two drinks before collecting their freebie, or one extra drink with their reusable cup.

The cafe chain made the announcement via their website on the “upcoming changes” sections . The statement says: “On 1st August we’re making some changes to Costa Club. This includes changing how many Beans you need to earn before you can redeem a free drink in store.

“From the 1st August you’ll need to collect 10 beans to get a free drink in store. You will still earn one Bean for every handcrafted drink you buy either in a store or via a Costa Express machine. We will continue to give those customers using a reusable cup in store an extra bean. Check here for full terms and conditions.”

The hot beverage retailer also announced it is introducing a brand new reward feature called “Treat Drop” which gives customers personalised offers every month. The website states: “Starting soon you’ll receive a little surprise, just for you. Keep your eyes peeled this summer.”

