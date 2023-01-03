News you can trust since 1852
Costa releases new January menu with more vegan items, M&S treats and free drink deal

Costa has released a new January menu to help coffee lovers get back into the swing of things plus a free drink deal

By Chelsie Sewell
46 minutes ago - 1 min read

Costa Coffee has added some new tasty treats to its menu to help its coffee-loving customers get through their January blues. From new sweet treats, savoury snacks and a new fruity tea range Costa customers will be able to start the new year feeling refreshed.

From a new refreshing tea range with added vitamins and minerals to help with that January health kick as well as new additions of the delicious M&S food range available in Costa stores. A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “This January we want to spoil our customers, giving them the ultimate feel-good start to the year.

“What better way to do that than to create the most wonderful food and drink menu to enjoy and there’s even a whole host of new and returning vegan items included! Not only that, but we have some great offers coming up for our wonderful Costa Club members - so keep your eyes peeled!”

What’s more, Costa is handing out free drinks to loyal customers who have downloaded the Costa Club app. From January 7 - 12 customers who use the app will be rewarded with a free hot drink of choice when any drink is purchased at a Costa Coffee store, via Click & Collect or at a Costa Express machine.

    The new menu additions will be available to buy from Costa stores nationwide January 5. Here’s what they are.

    New items on Costa Coffee menu

    Drinks

    FuzeTea Superfuzions range

    Costa is introducing a new tea range complete with delicious variants of vitamins, minerals, and natural flavours in three flavours.

    • FuzeTea Mellow Mango Superfuzions Tea
    •  FuzeTea Spiced Apple flavour Superfuzions Tea
    • FuzeTea Citrus Zing Superfuzions Tea

    New food items on the Costa menu

    • Vegan Me’tball Wrap
    • Vegan BBQ Chick’n Panini
    • Cajun Spiced Chicken Pizza Wrap
    • Burts BBQ Lentil Chips
    • Poached Egg & Bacon Brioche
    • Roast Chicken & Bacon Toastie
    • Beanz & Cheese Toastie
    • M&S Five Berry Granola Yogurt
    • M&S Smoked Ham & Coleslaw Sandwich
    • M&S Minestrone with Bacon Soup
    • M&S Pineapple chunks.

    New sweet treats on Costa menu

    • Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cake
    •  Chocolate Cornflake Cake
    • Chocolate & Caramel Muffin made with Rolo©
    • Chocolate & Caramelised Biscuit Loaf cake
    • Vegan Rocky Road
    • Lemon Drizzle Loaf Cake
    • Carrot & Walnut Cake
    • Banana & Pecan Loaf Cake
    • Granola Slice
    • Heart Emoji Gingerbread biscuit
    • Iced Shortcake Biscuit

