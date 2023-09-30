Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cool £185 million pounds isn’t an amount anyone would leave on the table, but that is precisely the citation Camelot have found themselves in. The operator of the UK National Lottery is calling on Brits to double-check their EuroMillions’ lottery tickets for the September 15 2023 draw in an effort to find who can rightfully claim the £185 million jackpot.

The winning lottery ticket was purchased in a shop in Norfolk, with Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery saying, “We’re really desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this fantastic prize could make a huge difference to somebody’s life.”

"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding. Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa, we have our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win”

The lucky winner has until March 13, 2024, to claim their prize - however, if no one comes forward with the winning ticket before the deadline then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Individuals who do not have their ticket for any reason but believe they have a valid claim can submit a written claim to Camelot. However, it is crucial for claimants to reach out within a 30-day window from the draw date.

What were the winning numbers for the September 15 2023 EuroMillions draw?

Those winning numbers once again are 12, 14, 21, 45, 48 and the Lucky Star numbers were 8 and 11.

What is the biggest jackpot won in EuroMillions history?

The title for the largest EuroMillions win to date belongs to an anonymous British player who scooped an impressive £195 million in 2022.

Before that, the record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite, who struck gold with a staggering £184 million jackpot in May 2022. The family had ambitious plans, including a dream Hawaiian vacation and a brand-new horsebox for their children's ponies.