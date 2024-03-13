Covid lockdown four years on: Videos recall empty streets and panic buying on fourth anniversary

Here’s a look back at some videos from the first Covid lockdown, four years on from when Boris Johnson ordered the UK to 'stay at home' on 23 March 2020.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 13th Mar 2024, 09:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On the 23 March 2020, Boris Johnson told people they must stay at home, and our video above shows how Preston coped in the months ahead. Here are some more videos that show the early scenes of the first Covid lockdown across the UK.

Stockpiling toilet rolls

Supermarkets ran out of essential items as the public stockpiled hand sanitiser and toilet roll.

Social distancing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shoppers were ordered to leave a 2m gap while queuing and walking around stores, to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Seaside resorts fell silent

An eerie quiet fell over Whitby when the seaside town went into lockdown.

Panic buying

People flocked to the supermarkets first thing in the morning, in a desperate attempt to fill their cupboards with essentials.

Empty streets

Burnley town centre was eerily quiet when it went into lockdown.

For more video content visit https://www.shotstv.com/

Related topics:LockdownBoris JohnsonPrestonVideoBurnleyCovid-19CoronavirusWhitby