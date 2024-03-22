Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police bodycam footage shows the moment a man was caught after his illegal motorbike stalled during a police chase. Adrian Johnson, 44, was riding an off-road scrambler without a number plate when he was seen by a police officer in a patrol car at around 2pm on January 15 2024.

Dashcam footage shows Johnson undertaking cars as he sped through Bestwood, Nottingham. He stalled the bike at a roundabout but restarted it and sped off through residential streets.

Johnson, who has previous convictions for theft and burglary, rode the wrong way around a roundabout. He also drove through a red light and careered over a central reservation, narrowly missing oncoming cars.

Johnson was caught when he mounted the pavement and attempted to weave his way through a set of bollards and down an alleyway. Footage shows the bike stalling for a second time but before he can get it started an officer drags him to the floor and arrests him.

Danger driver is jailed

When Johnson was being driven to the police station, he repeatedly kicked a window in the van causing damage. He admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, and criminal damage.

Johnson also admitted to a theft at a supermarket on December 8 2023, and to three shop thefts in Hucknall and Nottingham in November and December 2023.

Johnson, of Nottingham, was jailed for two years and five months at the city’s crown court on March 18 2024. He was also banned from driving for 18 months.

'Terrible display of riding'

Sergeant David Stafford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a terrible display of riding that could easily have caused serious injury to another road user, a pedestrian, or to Johnson himself.