Doctor Who has revealed a brand new multi-platform story is on its way for Sci-Fi fans ahead of the show’s 60th anniversary. A teaser was released yesterday on the Doctor Who Twitter page, causing fans to speculate as to what was in store for the anniversary celebrations.

A new multi-platform story called Doom’s Day will play out across audio, video games, comics and more, following the universe’s greatest assassin, Doom. The assassin will be played by actor and comedian Sooz Kempner.

The story will see the character travel through space and time to find the Doctor who she hopes will help save her as she is on the run from Death. Doom only has a vortex manipulator and 24 hours to save herself before she is gone forever.

Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies told Doctor Who TV : “Doom’s Day is a huge new adventure for the whole Doctor Who universe – starring the brilliant and hilarious Sooz Kempner as an intergalactic assassin. Her adventures will span comics, audio, a novel, video games stories and more, expanding the world of Doctor Who into brand new territories. Beware the Doom’s Day, it’s coming for us all.”

Sooz Kempner added: “To be part of the Doctor Who universe, a British institution up there with cups of tea and James Bond, is surreal and amazing! I love everything about Doom and can’t believe I get to travel across time and space with her.”

Doctor Who has announced a new multi-platform story called Doom’s Day. Credit: BBC

The storyline will start on Doctor Who’s digital channels later this year, with further instalments set to feature in products from the likes of Doctor Who Magazine, Penguin Random House,Titan Comics, East Side Games, Big Finish and BBC Audio.