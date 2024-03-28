Easter Weekend proves the perfect time for budding home bakers

A poll of 2,000 adults found 44 per cent – the equivalent of 23 million Brits – are set to bake something over the long weekend, with wannabe pâtissiers creating an average of three items.

However, 45 per cent admit their skills in the kitchen leave a lot to be desired – and for 32 per cent, their creations haven’t always been suitable to serve to guests.

Of these botched bakes, 28 per cent were burnt to a crisp, 19 per cent dropped the finished product on the floor, nine per cent even confused the sugar with salt.

The research was commissioned by Maltesers, which has launched the ‘Easter Hop-line’, an emergency delivery service that sends Maltesers Bunnies out to cover up any baking imperfections.

Florence Kayll, 'head of Easter' for the chocolate company, said: “Easter has become the busiest time of year for bakers, and we all know pulling off the perfect bake isn’t as easy as they make it look on social media.”

Bunnies to the rescue

It also emerged many have gone to great lengths to salvage their baking disasters, with 38 per cent shaving off the burnt bits. While 37 per cent have attempted to hide an imperfection with icing, and 30 per cent resorted to serving themselves the ugliest slice.

However, getting distracted (23 per cent) is the top excuse for these mishaps, along with misreading recipes (20 per cent) and overestimating their own abilities (18 per cent).

Although the bakes might not always be perfect, 43 per cent still love baking during the Easter period. Of these, 48 per cent reckon it’s a good activity to get the family together, and 40 per cent say it is one of their favourite memories growing up. And 39 per cent said whipping up a sweet treat in the kitchen at Easter makes them feel nostalgic.

Cakes (67 per cent), biscuits (32 per cent), and brownies (30 per cent) are set to be the most popular items baked over Easter – as the average budding home baker has four recipes in their repertoire.