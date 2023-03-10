For the first time in its 50 year history, Emmerdale will tonight (March 10) showcase an all-male episode. This is due to a storyline involving character Paddy Kirk, whose mental health has deteriorated recently following the breakdown of his marriage.

At the end of Thursday night’s episode (March 9), Marlon, who has recently had his own personal battle following a stroke, recommends a lock-in at the Woolpack pub, after seemingly running out of ideas to help his friend.

Paddy has been the centre of this storyline for a large part of the year, with his wife’s (Chas) affair with Al coming to light. Al was subsequently killed, and for a while, Chas was alienated from the village.

Speaking about the special instalment, Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon said: "Despite Paddy being home and safe back in the heart of the village, Marlon is finding it hard to get through to him, and is worried Paddy will never find the courage to open up and talk.”

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “When we embarked on this heartbreaking storyline about Paddy’s depression and attempted suicide we knew we wanted to shine a light on how important it is to just talk.

“Inspired by listening to real stories from the charity Andy’s Man Club, we decided to have some of the men in our village come together for a very special episode which purely focuses on them and seeing them talking about whatever they are feeling or thinking.”

