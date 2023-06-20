The UK winner won the astonishing prize in the draw on Tuesday night (June 20)

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What a night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s life-changing £55m EuroMillions jackpot! This is the second EuroMillions jackpot win in the UK so far this month, after another lucky ticket-holder won an incredible £111.7m in the draw on Friday June 2.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner. Thanks to National Lottery players, £30m is generated every week for Good Causes across the country. This money supports projects across the nation, with a total of more than 670,000 grants – to projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.”

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195 million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184 million in May 2022.

Euromillions winning numbers for Tuesday June 20