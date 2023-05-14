News you can trust since 1852
Eurovision 2023: BBC confirm Grand Final hosted in Liverpool to have been most-watched ever

Eurovision's 2023 Grand Final has made the history books as the most watched ever.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 14th May 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Grand final has made history as the most-watched final ever. Saturday's final of the singing competition averaged a whopping 9.9 million viewers. 

BBC confirmed last night's show, which was hosted in Liverpool, was indeed a historic broadcast of the competition, announcing on Twitter the evening of singing had brought in such staggering  viewing figures.

It further stated the viewership peaked at 11 million at one point for a solid five-minute duration. The 2023 Eurovision final also had an average share of 63%.

In a statement on Twitter, BBC Director of Unscripted, Kate Phillips described the show to have been an "unforgettable, unmissable event television on a scale never seen before."

    Phillips later added: "The fact that so many millions of people tuned in reflects just how significant Eurovision has become and truly underlines the theme behind this year's contest, United by Music."

