The government has opened a new ballot for displaced Ukrainians to apply for Eurovision 2023 tickets. Thousands of tickets for the international music show are now available for those who fled Ukraine to come to the UK due to the Russian invasion.

The Eurovision final will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on May 13 after the city was chosen to host the event on behalf of 2022 winners, Ukraine. In February, the government announced 3,000 tickets will be made available for Ukrainians who are based in the UK via the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, the Ukraine Family Scheme or the Ukraine Extension Scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3,0000 tickets will cover all three live shows and the six rehearsal shows, all due to take place at the Liverpool arena. Each applicant can apply for up to two tickets.

Ticket holders will need to collect their tickets on the day from the box office in Liverpool and will need to show their biometrics residence permit to gain entry to the arena.

Most Popular

How to apply for Eurovision tickets

Ukraine won Eurovision in 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Displaced Ukrainians can apply for Eurovision tickets now via the gov.uk website . The ballot is open until 4pm on Thursday, April 6,2023. Entries after this date will not be accepted.

Those who are successful in the ballot will receive an email confirmation from Ticketmaster and will then be able to purchase up to two tickets, at a cost of £20 per ticket.