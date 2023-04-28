Eurovision fans from Leeds and beyond are in luck as UK 2023 entrant Mae Muller has announced her 2023 tour. After representing the UK in next month’s song contest, the singer will embark on a tour of the UK and Ireland.

If you missed out on Eurovision tickets and are a fan of the singer, you’re in luck as she will be performing across England, including a Leeds date. The I Wrote A Song singer will also take her tour to Scotland and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll be able to see Mae represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest on May 13 on BBC One. She will then be heading to cities including London, Manchester and Birmingham as well as here in Leeds.

The rising popstar has grown in popularity since she released the Eurovision entry, being the first UK Eurovision entry to debut inside the Top 40 in its first week since 2011. If you want to get your hands on tickets, here’s a rundown of the information you need to know.

Most Popular

Mae Muller in Leeds

Mae will bring her tour to Leeds on November 25. She will perform at the Leeds Beckett Student’s Union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mae Muller UK tour dates

Monday, November 20 - Glasgow SWG3 (TV Studio)

Tuesday, November 21 - Manchester O2 Ritz

Thursday, November 23 - London Roundhouse

Friday, November 24 - Birmingham O2 Institute

Saturday, November 25 - Leeds Beckett Student’s Union

Monday, November 27 - Dublin Academy*

Mae Muller tickets