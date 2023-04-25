Facebook users across the UK have reported an outage with the social media platform. Downdetector has received reports from hundreds of users worldwide from as early as 7:20pm tonight (April 25).

Downdetector, which tracks website outages, said over 370 people have reported problems with the number expected to rise. Although a particular issue is yet to be specified, Downdetector reports that 67 per cent of people are having problems with the app.

Out of the reports, 67 per cent were related to the app, and 25 per cent of users have had issues with the website.

Downdetector took to Twitter to inform the public about the outage. It tweeted: “User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 2:20 PM EDT.” Using the hashtag #FacebookDown, users have been detailing the problems they are experiencing.

One user highlighted that the Facebook friends function ‘isn’t loading’. While another shocked user wrote: “Might be the first time I’ve ever seen Facebook go down!”

It appears Facebook Dating is also having issues as some users have noted the app to be ‘glitchy’. One user wrote on Twitter: “ @facebook why is Facebook dating app glitchy it keeps showing and restarting back to apply.”

