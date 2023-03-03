Foetus found on Dorset Heath: Police appeal to find missing mother

Police have raised concerns over the safety of a missing mother, following the discovery of a foetus on Canford Heath in Poole. Officers were notified of the foetus’ whereabouts at 3.50pm on Thursday (March 2).

Dorset Police released a statement noting the ‘sad discovery’ and is appealing for help to ‘locate the mother of the child’ to ‘ensure she receives the ‘appropriate care’.

Chief Inspector Gavin House, said: "I would also ask anyone who witnessed anything in the area of Canford Heath on Thursday, or from anyone with any information to help us find and support the mother."

Dr Paul Johnson, chief medical officer with NHS Dorset, said: "I am appealing directly to her to please contact medical services or the police as soon as possible so that we can ensure she is safe.

"I would also appeal to anyone who may have concerns about a family member, loved one, or friend to make contact."