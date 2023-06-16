News you can trust since 1852
Former director of police watchdog Michael Lockwood charged with 3 offences of rape against girl under 16

Former police watchdog chief Michael Lockwood has been charged with indecent assault and rape against a girl under 16, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Michael Lockwood, the former director general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog, has been charged with six counts of indecent assault and three offences of rape against a girl under 16, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Mr Lockwood has been charged with six offences of indecent assault between October 1985 and March 1986 contrary to section 14(1) and schedule 2 of the Sexual Offences Act 1956. Lockwood has also been charged with three offences of rape between October 1985 and March 1986 contrary to section 1(1) and schedule 2 of the Sexual Offences Act 1956.

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the Special Crime Division at the CPS, said: “After carefully considering all of the evidence provided to us by Humberside Police, we have authorised charges against Michael Lockwood, 64, for nine offences under the Sexual Offences Act 1956.

    “Mr Lockwood has been charged with six counts of indecent assault and three offences of rape against a girl under the age of 16, alleged to have been committed during the 1980s. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Lockwood are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

