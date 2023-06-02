A man, who has recently become a dad has died on his stag do, just six weeks before his wedding day. Jonny Barltop was reportedly hit by a car in Marbella, Spain, on May 26 while celebrating his upcoming wedding.

Detailing the tragedy on his Linkedin page , his friend and colleague Chris Ewart who worked together with him at London-based Build Recruitment, said Jonny was involved in a traffic accident and left behind his fiancée, Cheri Bulmer and six-month-old baby, Leo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: “I have some extremely sad and devastating news to share. Jonny Barltrop was involved in an traffic accident whilst on his stag do and tragically passed away. He leaves behind his fiancée, Cheri and 6 month old baby Leo which is heartbreaking beyond belief.

“He had so much love for them it can’t be put into words. They are part of the Build Recruitment family and we will be there for them forever.

Most Popular

“Jonny is one of my best friends and we have worked together for the past 9 years. He was highly driven and the most successful recruitment professional I’ve come across. But more than that, he was a great man, loved his family, friends and having fun. The depth of this terrible tragedy still doesn’t seem real.

“As you can appreciate, this is a very difficult time for everyone. If you have been working with Jonny, please bear with us. Once funeral details have been arranged we will share any information that Cheri and the family may want to share.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraising campaign has since been launched in his memory and has raised over £55,000 in just two days. The post read: “Jonny Barltrop, a fiancé, father, son and best friend to so many has tragically been taken so early in his incredible life. Leaving behind a wonderful fiancé, ‘Cheri’ and a beautiful, six-month-old, son, Leo.

“A true icon and endlessly unique in his nature and how he enjoyed and lived his life. One-of-a-kind is truly the only description anyone who knew him could use. Tragically taken following an accident on his own stag do at the end of May 2023.

A new dad has died on his stag do in Spain just weeks before the wedding.

“Just under two months away from his wedding and with a six month old son, he leaves a huge hole in so many lives, none more so than his family. This page and fundraising is here to support Cheri & Leo now, and ongoing with as much love, generosity and kindness everyone can give.