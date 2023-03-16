News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
4 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
6 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
6 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
6 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

GB News ‘Match of the Day’ episode aired during Gary Lineker’s suspension receives over 200 Ofcom complaints

GB News aired their own version of Match of the Day as Gary Lineker was suspended - and racked up hundreds of Ofcom complaints in the process

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:28 GMT- 2 min read

GB News has been at the centre of more than 200 complaints made to Ofcom regarding their ‘alternative’ Match of the Day episode that aired on Saturday night (March 11) during Gary Lineker’s suspension.

Match of the Day fell silent on Saturday night on the BBC, and aired for a little over 20 minutes as Gary Lineker was suspended due to a tweet. In solidarity, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright also stepped back from their duties, meaning no experts or hosts were present.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In midst of this, GB News decided to air their own version of Match of the Day, without actually showing any football, which has since sparked hundreds of complaints due to comments made.

Mark Dolan announced on Saturday: “We are the people’s channel, and the people need commentary, they need punditry, Match of the Day clocks in at seven million viewers a week, so if the BBC will not serve that audience then GB News with Mark Dolan tonight are happy to step in. It’s going to be the Alternative Match of the Day, I am Gary Lineker.”

Most Popular

    Dolan also went on to explain how the show works, as GB News do not have any rights to show football, saying: “We won’t be able to show live or recorded footage of goals or anything like that. What we will have is top level punditry, so we will have an array of political-free footballers.”

    During the episode, co-host Patrick Christys has received backlash over comments which viewers branded ‘homophobic’. The co-host was talking about a match between Leeds and Brighton, and mocked rainbow flags.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Talking about the match, Christys said: ‘“Brighton, I’ve never been to. Though I imagine that Gary Lineker would quite like Brighton, because it’s full of rainbow flags and woke people.” The comment has racked up more than 200 Ofcom complaints.

    GB NewsGary LinekerOfcomFootballBBCIan WrightAlan Shearer