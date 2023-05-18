News you can trust since 1852
Gogglebox’s Joe Kyle sparks Ofcom complaints over ‘vile remark’ about King Charles’ Coronation

Viewers were shocked by a ‘vile remark’ Scottish Gogglebox star Joe Kyle made about King Charles’ coronation

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 18th May 2023, 18:49 BST- 2 min read

Gogglebox has been the cause of a raft of complaints to Ofcom after a star made an “offensive” Coronation remark. The Channel 4 staple has been a hit with viewers since it first aired in 2013 but a remark made as one star was watching the crowning of the new monarch has not gone down well. 

The reality programme sees ordinary families watching popular shows of that week. The stars of the show provide commentary on the programmes resulting in hilarious or sometimes quite moving results.

However, the honest reactions don't always sit well with some Gogglebox viewers. One such comment, dividing opinion with those watching at home, took place last week.

Scottish couple Roisin Kelly and Joe Kyle were once again found sitting on their green sofa, tuning into the BBC. In this particular episode, the pair were viewing the channel’s coverage of King Charles’ Coronation, which took place in London on May 6.

    During the televisual feast, Joe turned to Roisin and said: "Do you want to hear my pledge? You can stick your Coronation up your a***, you can stick your Coronation up your a***."

    After listening to Joe’s words, many people took to Twitter to complain. One wrote: "I loved every minute of it. Shame on the Glaswegian couple. Let us Glaswegians down with that vile remark."

    A second posted: "Complaint put in about the Scottish couple." A third added: "Watching Gogglebox and nearly broke the TV when Roisin and Joe came on!! Get them off.”

    A total of 88 people have made a formal complaint to the broadcasting regulator since the incident.

