Love Island fans rejoice as Greggs has coupled up with Just Eat to launch two exclusive deals to enjoy all your favourite guilty pleasures together. The partnership has led to the creation of two hot new deals exclusive to the food delivery site.

The deal launched on January, 19, and fans will be able to get as many as they want until March, 13. So, those who want to get their hands on one of the fresh new Greggs deals can head to Just Eat today and order straight to their front door.

The new deals are available to order exclusively on Just Eat, which sponsors Love Island, and start at just £10. Pizza fans can choose the Bombshell Bundle Deal for a 47% saving, or for those that prefer Greggs iconic bakes, the Casa Amor To Share Deal is available with a 37% saving.

So, what else do these fabulous deals include? Here’s everything you need to know.

List of Greggs and Just Eat Love Island deals

Bombshell Bundle Deal - From £10

Crack on with the Bombshell Bundle deal for just £10, which includes four tasty bakes of your choice, alongside four filled doughnuts and any two cold drinks. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, you can opt to switch your doughnuts for a delicious hot sweet including Hot Milk Chocolate Cookies or Hot Yum Yums with a yummy dipping sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casa Amor To Share Deal From £12