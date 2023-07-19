News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Greggs: Free sausage rolls to be offered during England Lionesses Women’s World Cup matches - how to claim

Greggs are giving away free sausage rolls during the upcoming England Lionesses Women’s World Cup matches - here’s how you can claim

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

To help the UK get into the football spirit over the coming weeks, Greggs is offering customers a free Sausage Roll or Vegan Sausage Roll. The offer will take place on the days England’s Lionesses play in the Women’s World Cup.

To claim the offer, customers must order via Just Eat and spend £12.50 or more on the key dates. A Greggs spokesperson said: “Food is a huge part of football culture and we’re pleased to be teaming up with Just Eat to offer fans an exclusive deal on our tasty favourites during the tournament.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“While fans are cheering on the lionesses and willing them to bring it home, we hope that these offers will further help to keep the nations’ spirits high throughout the summer.”

From the Friday, 5 May to Monday, May 8 Just Eat are offering an array of freebies in time for the Coronation, including the much loved free Greggs sausage roll or vegan sausage roll, when spending £12.50 or moreFrom the Friday, 5 May to Monday, May 8 Just Eat are offering an array of freebies in time for the Coronation, including the much loved free Greggs sausage roll or vegan sausage roll, when spending £12.50 or more
From the Friday, 5 May to Monday, May 8 Just Eat are offering an array of freebies in time for the Coronation, including the much loved free Greggs sausage roll or vegan sausage roll, when spending £12.50 or more
Most Popular

    The dates of the offer are Saturday July 22, Friday July 28 and Tuesday August 1. In their World Cup campaign, England Lionesses will face Haiti, Denmark and China in the competitions group stage.

    Related topics:GreggsFoodEnglandHome