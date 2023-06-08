The 14-year-old boy who died following an incident at St Kentigern’s Academy in West Lothian has been named locally as Hamdan Aslam. Emergency services were called to the school on Tuesday, June 6.

The teenager was taken by ambulance to hospital but died a short time later. His family said they believed the teenager was being bullied, adding that he had been involved in another incident the day before his death.

In a statement, Bathgate Mosque in West Lothian said: During these difficult moments, the family needs our support and prayers. We ask Allah to grant Hamdan the highest rank in Jannah and provide the family with sabr (patience) to bear this loss.

“It is crucial that we refrain from making assumptions and speculations regarding this tragedy.”

The school’s headteacher Andrew Sharkey released a statement saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences and offers of support.

A school community has been left devastated after a 14-year-old boy died following an incident on the grounds of St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian (Photo: Google Maps)