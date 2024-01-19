The hit BBC television series is looking for new contestants.

The Traitors UK series two is currently underway on BBC One and BBCiPlayer, and has proven to be another big hit with viewers at home.

The first series of The Traitors UK arrived on our screens in 2022, and was instantly loved by viewers for its unique murder mystery game play.

The Traitors is a reality television game show presented by Claudia Winkleman, which shows a group of people playing the game in the Scottish Highlands. Certain participants are selected as ‘Traitors’ while others are selected as ‘Faithfuls’.

The aim of the game is for the ‘Traitors’ to murder ‘Faithfuls’ and avoid being detected as a ‘Traitor’ to avoid banishment and ultimately win the cash prize.

‘Faithfuls’ aim is to find out which of those among the group are ‘Traitors’, banish them from the game to also try to win the cash prize.

Contestants also take part in various missions, which allows them to add more money to the cash prize able to be won at the end of game.

While fans of the show are currently watching on the edge of their seat to see how the current series unfolds, they could actually be in with a chance of participating in the show themselves.

How to apply for The Traitors series three

Applications for series three of The Traitors UK are now open, and here is how you can apply.

To be in with a chance of appearing on the next series of The Traitors UK, all you need to do is visit https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part/the-traitors, and select ‘fill in the online application form’.