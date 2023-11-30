Condensation can appear on windows due to differences in temperature from outside and indoors.

As the UK faces a wintry cold snap, condensation can occur on windows in homes across the country.

While condensation can not only look bad, it can also affect your home, lead to the growth of mould and be bad for your health.

Here is everything you need to know about condensation, from why it happens to how to prevent it.

What is condensation?

Condensation is water which collects as droplets on a cold surface, which occurs when humid air comes in contact with it.

Why do I get condensation on my windows?

Condensation can affect the windows of homes when moisture contained without warm air meets a surface cold enough to turn it back into liquid form.

Window panes are mostly affected by condensation during the winter months, due to the difference in temperature of the outside and inside.

Moisture levels can also be increased by body heat, which can also warm the air.

How to get rid of condensation?

Condensation can be limited by using a window vac, however a less costly option can also be done, using a home-made solution.

To create the solution, mix two cups of water with two cups of white vinegar and a few drops of washing up liquid. The mixture should be then poured into a spray bottle, and sprayed directly onto the window, before using a soft cleaning cloth to wipe down.

While that solution will help clean condensation from windows, if condensation is stuck between the two panes of double glazed glass, you must contact a window professional to repair or replace the window.

How to prevent condensation coming back?

To prevent the return of condensation, there are a number of steps to take.

Buying a humidifier can help, as it will draw in excess moisture. It also recommended not to dry wet clothes indoors as the excess water will add moisture to the air.

During cooking in the kitchen, it is recommended to keep lids on pots and pans to ensure the steam is contained. Having an extractor fan in both the kitchen and bathroom is highly recommended and using them during cooking and showering is a good way to prevent further condensation.