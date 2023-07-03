Thousands of bank customers are being encouraged to claim £200 in free money - but you’ll have to be quick. There are just hours left to take advantage of one of the largest cash offer incentives from a UK bank.

HSBC is offering anyone who switches to its Advance Account the amount, but the offer ends today (Monday, July 3) at midnight. There are a few conditions to the deal, but these are pretty straightforward.

First you will have to start the switch, including at least two direct debits or standing orders within 30 days of first applying. You can apply for the Advance Account on HSBC’s website , or you can visit your nearest branch - visit the branch locator on the HSBC website to find your nearest one.

In most cases, you can switch banks through the Current Account Switch Service (CASS) . More than 40 UK banks and building societies are signed up to the service, including HSBC, First Direct, NatWest, Monzo and Nationwide - you can find the full list on the CASS website .

Through the service, you just have to apply for the new bank account and your old bank will let the new one know you are moving. If your application is accepted the bank will then offer to make the switch for you and ask you to choose a date to do it.

One perk of the Advance Account account is you don’t have to pay monthly fees to maintain it. If you qualify and sign up to the overdraft, you get a text if you’re overdrawn or about to be.

