Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce birth of baby daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana

Almost one rape reported every week on British trains or rail network in 2020 despite Covid travel restrictions

News you can trust since 1852

Police claim Madeleine McCann case ‘could be solved in months’ as clairvoyant offers insight

Covid vaccine badges come to dating apps in UK

Furlough scheme could be extended past end date, Michael Gove suggests

This is how to keep your dog cool and safe in warm weather

Mum’s stark warning over ‘vile’ graphic TikTok video being shared online

Prince Harry: Mental health and climate change are two most pressing social issues

EuroMillions: UK ticket-holders urged to check results as one winner scoops £111m jackpot

Study finds Pfizer vaccine recipients have lower antibody levels against Delta variant

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce birth of baby daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana

Michaela Coel’s sexual consent drama I May Destroy You won top prizes at the TV Baftas, where Diversity’s Black Lives Matter routine also scored a gong.