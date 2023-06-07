IKEA announces huge summer sale with up to 60% off items & discounted kitchen fittings
IKEA has announced a huge summer sale take place this month - but customers will need to be quick
IKEA has announced the start of its summer sale offering customers up to 60 percent off a huge range of items. Discounts will range across furniture, lighting, home appliances, home furnishing accessories, as well as money off kitchen installations.
Whether you’re looking to give your home a completely new look, or you just need to pick up that essential product you’ve been putting off getting - you will now be able to do so at a discounted price. And customers looking to finally get their dream kitchen, now’s the time to do it as Ikea is offering 15% off kitchen installations when ordered online or in-store during the sale period.
The sale will launch on June 19 and run until July 31. We have rounded up some of the top offers you can get this month.
IKEA sale - just some of the discounted items
- ÄPPLARÖ armchair with KUDDARNA cushion – was £125, now £105 (16% off)
- ÄPPLARÖ armchair – was £85, now £65 (23.5% off)
- ELSABET throw – was £19, now £9 (52% off)
- SOCKERLÖNN scented candle – was £3, now £1 (66% off)
- DRAKFRUKT plant pot – was £5, now £2 (60% off)