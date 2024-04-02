Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dashcam footage shows the riders going along the tram tracks, and moments later racing along Dickson Road, in Blackpool town centre. Eyewitnesses also reported them 'doing wheelies' and 'riding very dangerously'.

masked men ride illegal e-bikes and quad bikes. inset: e-bike seized by police

The video, captured by reporter Lucinda Herbert, also shows the moment one of the e-bikes got impounded following a dramatic police chase which involved a helicopter and stingers. A post on the Blackpool Police facebook said that officers had 'witnessed young men on these bikes going through red lights, riding on the wrong side of the road and being generally abusive'.

