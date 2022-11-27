At the start of the month, a dozen celebrities travelled to Australia to take part in the long-running ITV reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Now, just three remain with each hopeful contestant believing they could be crowned king or queen of the jungle.

This year the campmates included the likes of DJ Chris Moyles, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, Jill Scott and more. However, one particular addition to the cast caused quite the stir in and out of the camp, that being former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The last episode - which airs tonight (November 27) - is described as one not to miss with the TV guide saying: “It is the final of the survival challenge for the famous faces after three weeks of facing their fears and braving everything that’s been thrown at them at their camp in Australia.”

So after three weeks of jungle life, it is time for viewers to make their minds up and vote for their I’m a Celeb champ and as ever, the bookies are in on the action too. Here’s your guide to who the bookmakers think are most likely to win this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Who is favourite to win I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022?

This is the full list of how the remaining celebrities currently rank, according to OddsChecker. As of November 27 - going into the final - former footy pro Jill Scott is the bookies’ favourite to win with many of the departed celebrities backing the Lioness.

OddsChecker, which compares odds from 24 leading UK bookmakers, determines how likely a contestant is to win the show based on their likeability and if they’re famous or simply a politician.

Jill Scott - 1/4

Matt Hancock - 5/1

Owen Warner - 14/1

The finalists odds have improved since they entered the jungle, especially Matt Hancock who has seemingly won over a cult following, for better or for worse. At the beginning of the series, the odds for the first contestant to leave the jungle were:

Jill Scott - 7/4

Owen Warner - 8/1

Matt Hancock - 12/1

Who is in the final of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022?

Three contestants now remain in the jungle and head into tonight’s (November 27) final episode, the celebrities still in the running to win the show are…

Owen Warner

Jill Scott has been making Sunderland and the North East proud in this year's I'm a Celeb. Picture: Lifted Entertainment/ITV.

Warner is known for playing the role of Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. The Leicester-born 23-year-old has a phobia of snakes and said he would come into the jungle with a positive but resilient attitude.

Before heading in, he said: “If someone is out of order, then I will say something. But I don’t want it to cause any tension and hopefully they will stop. I don’t think I will cry either in the jungle but then again I cry at most films and sometimes even new food."

Jill-Scott

Scott is a former professional footballer who lifted the Euro 2022 trophy with the Lionesses earlier this year. She spent a big chunk of her career with Manchester City where she made over 150 appearances and won three FA WSL Cups, one WSL title and three FA Women’s Cups.

She said: “I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary.”

Matt Hancock, MP

The former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care caused controversy when he entered the jungle at the same time as comedian Sean Walsh. Matt Hancock has since been stripped of the Conservative party whip and is now an independent MP in the House of Commons.