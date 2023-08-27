An investigation has been launched after 11 pet dogs died in a fire at private dog kennels in Staffordshire. According to the BBC, firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday morning at the site off The Holloway, Swindon, near Dudley.

Staffordshire Police said the blaze was put out but the dogs were found to be dead. A joint investigation was subsequently carried out by the fire service and police into the cause of the fire, which they believed was not thought to be suspicious.