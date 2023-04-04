Thousands of users have reported Twitter is down with problems accessing the major social media platform. Outages were first reported on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Down Detector , people started to have issues from 4pm with over 2,800 reports. It is understood that users are having trouble signing in and accessing Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Someone commented on the Twitter Down Detector page: “Twitter does not appear to be playing ball today”. The outages are affecting iOS, Android and desktop devices.

Is The Service Down are reporting that 51% of affected users have reported that the Twitter website is down, 31% are seeing error messages when trying to access Twitter, and 18% are unable to sign in to their Twitter account.

Most Popular

Users are seeing the message ‘Oops something went wrong, but don’t worry it’s not your fault’ as well, while others are getting ‘Something went wrong, try reloading’.

Twitter is yet to release an official statement explaining the issue and when the platform is expected to be back online. We have reached out to them for further comment but are awaiting a response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past two days, some users had spotted Twitter’s bird icon had switched to a dog. The dog is a Shiba Inu dog, and one which is particularly referred to as ‘doge’ on the internet, and is the image used for a type of cryptocurrency known as ‘Dogecoin’.

Twitter is down for thousands of users - Credit: Adobe