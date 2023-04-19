News you can trust since 1852
ITV This Morning presenters’ salaries including Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and more

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willougby are among the highest paid stars on the ITV daytime show

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read

This Morning presenters Holly Willougby, Philip Schofield, Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Ruth Langsford are paid huge figures to helm the popular ITV daytime show. The famous faces take turns to appear on our screens each day from 10am to 12:30pm.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are known to regularly present the lifestyle and chat show programme alongside one another, bringing viewers exclusive celebrity interviews, a run down on the biggest headlines and the chance to enter some holiday giveaways.

On occasion, Alison and Dermot step in to replace the duo as does Ruth Langsford, who formerly hosted alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes before he joined GB News.

Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay are also in the presenting line-up. But just how much does each star earn from their TV gig? Here are the latest figures according to a national newspaper.

    The amount This Morning presenters make in a year from hosting and net worth

    Holly Willougby:

    • Salary: £730,000
    • Net worth: £10 million

    Phillip Schofield:

    • Salary: £730,000
    • Net worth: £8.6 million

    Alison Hammond:

    • Salary: £600,000
    • Net worth: £1 million

    Dermot O’Leary:

    • Salary: £600,000
    • Net Worth: £4.7 million
    Alison Hammond has been filling in for Phillips Scofield on ITVs This Morning - co-hosting with her supportive friend and colleague, Holly Willoughby. (Photo Credit: Getty)Alison Hammond has been filling in for Phillips Scofield on ITVs This Morning - co-hosting with her supportive friend and colleague, Holly Willoughby. (Photo Credit: Getty)
