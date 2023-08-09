The author behind A Street Cat Named Bob has said he will be made “homeless” after increasing mortgage rates have forced him to sell his home. James Bowen, a former London busker has claimed he can now longer afford to own his £500k property that he brought following his rise to success.

Bowen, 44, shared his story about how a stray ginger cat named Bob saved him from a heroin addiction and helped him turn his life around. The author created a best selling book which captured the hearts of many before being turned into a movie in 2016.

Despite selling his home, he said he could not afford to rent temporary accommodation as he won’t be paid the money from the house sale until the property has been cleared and left. Bowen told the Daily Mail: “I have had to sell my house, as the mortgage rates shot through the roof and I can’t afford to own this home anymore.”

He added: “Problem is, I won’t get paid til after I have left the house empty and cleared. I don’t even have the money for rent for a temporary place ‘til I can find a new home, which means that myself, my four cats and Chewbie [his dog] will be homeless on the 9th as we wait for some money, after paying off the mortgage, to become available to us.”

Bowen has now appealed for financial help online and has vowed to return the money to anyone who can help. He said: “I can’t move my stuff into storage and I can’t move my personal belongings to even a friend’s house with nothing, I need to pay for at least a removal company to clear my home and enough for temporary storage.